Titus “Big T” Paul Dardar, 59, born December 26, 1965, a native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away at 5:01 PM on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

He had the kindest and biggest heart. He had a laugh that was contagious. He always put others before himself. His passion was singing and playing his guitar. His favorite quote was, “I don’t give a quack!”

He is survived by his sisters, Lucy Smith, Loretta Gilbert, Vickey Dardar, and Stephanie Naquin; brother, Jonah Dardar; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He is reunited with his parents, Rev. Etienne and Antoinette Dardar; brothers, Howard John, Alton Wesley, and Stephen Dardar; and sister, Lola Dardar.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, August 15, 2025 at First Assembly of God, Raceland, LA from 9:30 AM until the religious service at 11:30 AM. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

