Todd Micheal Barber, age 48, of Bourg, LA passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Todd is survived by his mother, Charlotte Barber; and brother, Bradley (Joyce) Barber.

Todd was preceded in death by father, Henry A. Barber; aunts: Celeste Kenny and Martha Woodward; and uncle, Sid Barber.

