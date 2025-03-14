Tomas “Tommy” Thibodaux Tillman, age 69, departed this life on March 12, 2025. He was born in Bastrop, LA, on April 18, 1955, to his loving parents, Ernest and Jessie Tillman. He lived and raised his family in Chackbay, Louisiana.

Tommy was known for his creativity, generosity, peculiar personality, quick humor, and his great love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of many with his kind heart, unique way of fixing anything, and creativity in making fun, one-of-a- kind gadgets that brought joy to those around him. A true craftsman, Tommy had an incredible talent for woodworking and could build just about anything, from sturdy tables and chairs to intricate toy boat models. His hands were always busy, shaping and creating with a skill that seemed effortless.

Beyond his passion for woodworking, Tommy had a deep appreciation for nature, especially birds. He had a remarkable way with them, raising and taming them with ease. His gift for whistling would often lead to a delightful exchange, as the birds would chirp back to him and eat right from his hand, forming a bond that was as special as it was rare.

Most of all, Tommy cherished time with the children—playing board games, pushing them on the silly swings he built, and encouraging their backyard adventures. Whether crafting something with his hands, finding wonder in the world around him, or simply sharing laughter and love, Tommy’s creativity and warmth left a lasting imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Jessie Tillman, his sister-Christine Tillman, and his brother-Michael Tillman.

He is survived by his spouse, Sharleen Tillman; his three children, Jill Rivera (Tony), Trent Tillman, and Ellie Cortez (Steve); his six cherished grandchildren, Ashley Mimnagh, Noah Tillman, Jonah Tillman, Natalie Cortez, Claire Tillman, and Sarah Cortez, five great-grandchildren William, Charlotte, Julianne, Aubriella, and Henry Mimnagh, his sister Susie Himel, and sister-in-law Wendy Tillman. Tommy is also survived by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their families.

Though he may be gone, his love, legacy, and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Tommy’s final wishes included cremation, with his ashes to be placed near his family’s burial site. A private ceremony will be held with close immediate family.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.