Tony Haselden, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Born on September 19, 1945, in Mullins, South Carolina, Tony spent his early years surrounded by the love of his extended family, creating memories with his cousins on his grandparent’s farm.

As a teenager, Tony moved to south Louisiana, where he made his mark both academically and athletically. His drive and curiosity led him to enter the U.S. Navy, where he taught himself to play guitar during his four-year service. At the time, he didn’t know those nights playing guitar on the U.S. Navy ship would lead to a lifelong career.

After his service, Tony moved back to Louisiana and kept up with the guitar. While playing a show at the Rebel Club in Thibodaux, he met Julia, the club owner’s daughter. That spark turned into a love story that lasted more than 50 beautiful years. After earning his college degree, Tony followed his heart into the world of music.

As a founding member of the band LeRoux, Tony recorded albums across California and Colorado, toured the country, and proudly took part in a USO tour, sharing music and joy with American troops. Later, he found his creative home in Nashville during the golden era of 1990s country music. His songwriting career flourished there, filled with #1 song celebrations, “songwriter in the round” nights, and countless performances that helped raise funds and spirits at charitable events.

Music may have been the soundtrack of Tony’s life, but his greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a devoted husband to Julia, a loving dad to Casey, a proud father-in-law to Peyton, and a tender-hearted grandfather to Kellam, CeCe, and Murphy.

Tony had a way of lighting up a room—not just with his music, but with his quick wit and his warm, welcoming presence. He never held back when it came to showing love. His hugs were tight, his laughter contagious, and his heart was always open.

To know Tony was to know kindness, humor, and a life well-lived—a life filled with chances taken, stories told, songs written, and memories made. He was surrounded by loving friends and family throughout his entire life. It truly was a grand adventure, and those who loved him will carry his melody in their hearts forever.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.