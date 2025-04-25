Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to honor Pope Francis with two Memorial Masses next weekApril 25, 2025
Scottie Louise BoudreauxApril 25, 2025
Tony “Sam” Frisella Jr., 69, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 21, 2025 at 6:45pm. Sam was a native and a resident of Grand Caillou, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Burial will take place privately at St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemtery at a later date.
Sam is survived by his loving family; his children, Julie Frisella, Jenna Frisella and husband Bradley, Jeff Frisella; siblings, Brenda Dubois, Bennett Frisella, Susan Blanchard and husband Ryan; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and family.
Sam is preceded in passing by his wife, Juanita Frisella; parents, Tony and Rita Avet Frisella; sister, Crystal Frisella.
Sam was a humorous and lighthearted character. He worked hard and had a wonder and lively, and vivacious sense of humor. He enjoyed experiencing fine foods and socializing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a helpful and generous soul who never required more than a thank you from others. He enjoyed the simplicity of life.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sam Frisella Jr.