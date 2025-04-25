Tony “Sam” Frisella Jr., 69, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 21, 2025 at 6:45pm. Sam was a native and a resident of Grand Caillou, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Burial will take place privately at St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemtery at a later date.

Sam is survived by his loving family; his children, Julie Frisella, Jenna Frisella and husband Bradley, Jeff Frisella; siblings, Brenda Dubois, Bennett Frisella, Susan Blanchard and husband Ryan; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and family.

Sam is preceded in passing by his wife, Juanita Frisella; parents, Tony and Rita Avet Frisella; sister, Crystal Frisella.

Sam was a humorous and lighthearted character. He worked hard and had a wonder and lively, and vivacious sense of humor. He enjoyed experiencing fine foods and socializing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a helpful and generous soul who never required more than a thank you from others. He enjoyed the simplicity of life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sam Frisella Jr.