It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tores “Penny/P-Nu” Anthony Domangue Jr., a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who departed this life on February 16, 2025, at the age of 81. Born in Houma, Louisiana, on June 27, 1943, “Penny/P-Nu” spent his life embodying the values of hard work, faith, and family. He cherished his three loving daughters and his son-in-law Chris who was like a son he never had and all the rest of his family, may his memory live on forever in their hearts.

“Penny/P-Nu” dedicated his professional life to the oilfield industry, honoring a long career with Mobil Oil and Superior Oil as a Field Facility Operator. His commitment extended beyond the workplace, as he was an active parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church, where he nurtured his spiritual life and community ties.

In addition to his professional achievements, “Penny/P-Nu” was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving both 3rd and 4th Degree distinctions. His sense of community was evident in his volunteer efforts with Counseling on Aging in Chauvin and Bourg, where he lent a helping hand to those in need.

“Penny/P-Nu” was a man of many passions. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, shrimping, and hunting, pursuits that brought him joy and connection to nature. His skills extended to woodworking and gardening, bringing beauty to his home and delight to those around him. A gifted cook, “Penny/P-Nu” loved sharing meals with family and friends, often gathering everyone for camping adventures and motorcycle rides.

“Penny/P-Nu” leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. He will be remembered for his unwavering support for his family and friends, and his gentle, humorous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Penny/P-Nu” is survived by his daughters, Annette D. Vitrano and husband Christopher Sr., Penny Authement and husband Samuel; brother, Rene Domangue; grandchildren, Christopher Vitrano, Jr., Amber Vitrano Lajaunie, Lainey Grabert, Trent Dupre, Tabatha Foret, Ryan Authement, Renee Hemphill, Jarred, Ryan, and Nicholas Henry, and numerous great-grandchildren.

“Penny/P-Nu” is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Julienne Marie Domangue; daughter, Molly Henry; father, Tores Anthony Sr. and Mary Mae Lirette Domangue; grandson, Morgan Vitrano; brothers, Ernest, Raymond, Jerry Jr., Gary Sr., Clyde, Elgin “Gene”, Isreal Domangue, and Terry Domangue

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery.

In this time of mourning, we find solace in the countless memories shared and the impact “Penny/P-Nu” made on those he loved. His spirit will live on through his family and in the hearts of all who were touched by his kindness.