Tunisia Ann Mary Lebouef, age 77, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and resident of Bourg, LA passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Tunisia had a great love of life and food. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and going to da camp as a child. Tunisia loved music and her family very much. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Tunisia is survived by her companion of 59 yrs, Reynold Lebouef, Sr.; sons: Ryan LeBouef, Reynold J LeBouef, Jr., Michael (Brenda) Bruce; daughter, Rhonda Bruce; sisters: Sylvia Serigny and Mercedes Gregory; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tunisia is preceded in death by parents: Julien Bruce, Jr. and Gertie Borne Bruce; brothers: Julien Bruce III, Jules Bruce, Sr., and Leopaul Bruce; sisters: Ida Mae Bruce and ALice Bruce Boudreaux.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.