Tunisia Ann Mary Lebouef

Hurricane Erick Marks Earliest Major Landfall on Record as 2025 Season Accelerates Ahead of Schedule
June 19, 2025
Hurricane Erick Marks Earliest Major Landfall on Record as 2025 Season Accelerates Ahead of Schedule
June 19, 2025

Screenshot

Tunisia Ann Mary Lebouef, age 77, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and resident of Bourg, LA passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Tunisia had a great love of life and food. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and going to da camp as a child. Tunisia loved music and her family very much. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Tunisia is survived by her companion of 59 yrs, Reynold Lebouef, Sr.; sons: Ryan  LeBouef, Reynold J LeBouef, Jr., Michael (Brenda) Bruce; daughter, Rhonda Bruce; sisters: Sylvia Serigny and Mercedes Gregory; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tunisia is preceded in death by parents: Julien Bruce, Jr. and Gertie Borne Bruce; brothers: Julien Bruce III, Jules Bruce, Sr., and Leopaul Bruce; sisters: Ida Mae Bruce and ALice Bruce Boudreaux.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 18, 2025

Paul C. Crochet Sr.

Read more