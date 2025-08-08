Tyler Joseph Baye, 31, passed away on August 05, 2025. Born February 09, 1994, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Penny Navarre (Lawrence); father, Glenn Paul Baye; siblings; Brittany Baye, Colby Baye; step siblings; Joseph, Adam and Kayla Navarre.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcella and Kenneth Baye and Alma Rodrigue; uncle, Allen “Tater” Rodrigue.

Tyler was known for his kindness, a gentle and empathetic nature that touched everyone he encountered. People saw him as a truly sweet man, someone who radiated warmth and genuine care. He approached life with a quiet humility, never seeking the spotlight but rather letting his actions speak for themselves. This made him even more respected, as his good deeds were clearly driven by a selfless spirit, not a desire for recognition.

When it came to friendship, Tyler’s loyalty was unwavering. Those fortunate enough to call him a friend knew they had a steadfast ally by their side. He was the kind of person who was “your friend” in the truest sense, demonstrating unwavering commitment and support through thick and thin. This deep loyalty made his friendships particularly strong and enduring. Tyler’s presence made life richer and his unwavering support a source of comfort and strength for those he cared about. He was the absolute core of his family.

