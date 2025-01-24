Velma Marie Bourg, 88, born November 13, 1936 a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on Friday, January 17, 2025.

She is survived by her children, Susie LeBlanc (Richard), Judy Nelton, David Bourg (Katrina), Julius Bourg Jr., Danny Bourg, Jerry Bourg, and Rickie Bourg; grandchildren, Sandy LeBlanc, Carrie Barber, Ashley LeBlanc, Angel Bourg, Samantha Faucheaux, Shianne Bourg, Brandon Bourg, Christopher Bourg, Kristie Bourg, Dustin Bourg, Tiffany Billiot, Jerrica Bourg, and Crystal Bourg; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sean, Ella, Gavin, A’ron, Ezra, Haley, Celeste, Raegan, Legend, Leah, Preston, Ashley, Mary, Landon, and Isaiah; brothers, Ray Rodrigue, June Rodrigue, and Roy Rodrigue; and sisters, Thelma Picou and Hilda LeBoeuf.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Bourg Sr.; parents, Wallace Rodrigue and Agnes Guy Boquet Rodrigue; sons, Richard Bourg and Chris Bourg; great-great-grandchildren, Korrine and Madilynn; brothers, Lawrence Boquet, Wallace Rodrigue Jr., and Jerry Rodrigue; sister, Wilma Boudreaux; and in-laws, Irvin Bourg and Eunice Bergeron Bourg.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.