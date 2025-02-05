It is with both heavy hearts and joyful memories that we announce the passing of Verda Authement Ragen on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 6:36 a.m. Verda’s generosity, energy, and passion for life enriched everyone she met, and she passed peacefully in her Houma home-exactly where she wanted to be.

Throughout her life, Verda was known for her genuine warmth and hospitality. Whether hosting a family gathering or cooking in her kitchen, her home was always filled with love and music. A dedicated educator and lifelong learner, she embraced each day with curiosity and purpose. One of Verda’s most cherished pieces of wisdom was a mantra she lived by:

“When you’re feeling sad-do something nice for someone. If you’re still feeling sad-call a friend. If that doesn’t work, go shopping, and if that still doesn’t work-have a cocktail.”

This playful yet practical advice perfectly captures her approach to life: a blend of kindness, connection, and humor.

Verda is survived by her loving children, Lisa Patterson Foley and Clint Patterson (with wife Gail), her cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn Collins, Courtney Patterson, Caroline Kiehn, Matthew Foley, Cole Patterson, and Jenna Patterson; and her dear great-grandchildren, Landon and Lyla Collins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vincent Patterson; her daughter, Lynn Patterson; her second loving husband, Jerome C. Ragen; her beloved parents, Esteff and Fannie Boudreaux Authement; and her grandchild, Blaine Patterson.

Her legacy is one of love, kindness, and the celebration of life’s simple joys. Through her teaching, her warm spirit, and her unwavering care for those around her, Verda created a ripple effect of goodness that will continue to inspire us all.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate medical staff who cared for Verda during her final moments, and to the many friends, students and community members who filled her life with warmth and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Verda’s memory to TARC-Terrebonne ARC a community close to her heart. Verda’s spirit will forever shine in our hearts, reminding us that every day is a gift to be celebrated with love and joy.