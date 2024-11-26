Veronica Ann Brunet Champagne, 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2:16pm. Veronica was a native and resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home for 12:00pm with burial taking place in St. Eloi Cemetery following our services.

Veronica is survived by her loving family; her children, Elizabeth C. Grassel (Greg), Karla C. Curry (Darwin); grandchildren, Alyce Dumond, Chase Dumond (Kristen), Kourtney Breaux (Dylan), Kelly Curry; great grandchildren, Kasen Dumond, Kamryn Dumond, Kayleigh Neil, Lilly Breaux, Isabel Breaux and Abigail Campo; siblings, Ralph Brunet and Romona Brunet Alleman.

Veronica is preceded in passing by her loving husband, John M. Champagne, and son, John W. Champagne; parents, Stanley and Lillian Voisin Brunet; brothers and sisters, Walterine Brunet Bourg, Ira Brunet Sr.,Francis “Popeye”Brunet, Floyd Brunet, Henry Brunet, Grace Brunet Clanton, and Stanley “S.P.” Brunet.

Veronica enjoyed spending time with her husband and her family. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening, working in her flower beds and picking weeds. She also enjoyed baking and cooking. Veronica loved working with children throughout her years as a para professional. She liked playing bingo, and going to the casino’s. In her early years, she worked as a cosmatologist in her home and donated alot of her time and talent with the community of Bayou Dularge.

Veronica was retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 37 years. She was an active member of St. Eloi Church and a member of the “Lady’s Alter Society”.

Veronica will be deeply missed by her family and friends.