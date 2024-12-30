Veronica Marie Prosperie, age 65, of Houma, LA was born on August 18, 1959 and passed away on December 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Veronica loved spending time with her family. She will be missed deeply.

Veronica is survived by daughter, Angie (Ruben) Garza; son, David Shane Boleyn; sister, Heddy Guidry; granddaughter, Ashley (Xavier) Garza ; great-grandchildren: Jayvin and Logun; uncles: EJ Benoit and Joey (Debbie) Benoit; nieces: Jessica (Richard) Hays and Josie Prosperie; and nephews: Jessie Guidry, Lucius (Trisha) Prosperie, and Austin (Kaylee) Prosperie.

Veronica was preceded in death by parents: Betty and James Prosperie, Sr., maternal grandparents: Essie and Albertine Benoit, Sr.; paternal grandparents: Jimmy and Virgie Prosperie; niece, Natasha Guidry; granddaughter, Aaliyah Boleyn; and uncle, Benny Beniot.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.