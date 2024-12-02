Viveca Evard Dardar, 56, a native of Houston, TX and a resident of Gray, LA passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Jeremiah James Dardar and Brittney Ciera Dardar; grandchildren, Mark Jacob Fitch, Elijah Jace Fitch, and Isaiah James Fitch; mother, Annilore Evard; siblings, Yvonne Evard and Mark Evard; niece, Vanessa Dutton; and nephews, Kyle and Joshua Evard.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Evard; and nephew, Thomas Ledet.

Viveca will forever be remembered for her free-spirited outgoing personality and her great sense of humor. She never met a stranger and easily made friends with everybody. She enjoyed being out on the water, crabbing and fishing. Viveca will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 5:30 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.