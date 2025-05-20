Walter Sherwood Collins, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, educator and dog whisperer, passed on May 15th, 2024 at the age of 79. He was a caring and kind presence everywhere he went. Born in New Orleans on October 14, 1945, he moved to Houma after graduating from Louisiana Tech in 1967. He spent the next 3? years teaching at Point-aux-Chenes Elementary, Montegut Middle, Greenwood Middle, before finally landing at Terrebonne High School, where he spent 24 years teaching Civics/Free Enterprise as well as the guidance office. When not teaching, his time at Terrebonne was filled as the sponsor for various class organizations such as Student Council and Key Club and as a local coordinator for the Close-Up program.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, Walter Sherwood Collins Sr. and Theone Heric Collins and his sister Patsy Collins Adams. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Blanchard Collins, his children Lauren Collins Srigley and her husband Larry, Courtney Anne Collins, Walter Sherwood Collins III and his wife Amy as well as 5 grandchildren; Keaton Srigley, Julia Lee, Collins Lee, Liam Collins and Wesley Collins .

A memorial service will take place at First Church of Christ, Scientist New Orleans at a date later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to First Church of Christ, Scientist New Orleans, The Beignet Fest Foundation, or the Terrebonne High Alumni Association.