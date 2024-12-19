Wanda Oncale Clement, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at the age of 68.

Wanda had the spirit of an Angel, wings of an eagle, heart of gold, courage of a soldier and the strength of a super hero. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Randy Clement; children, Ralph Clement (Ruby), Racheal Ricouard (Tutty) and Ryan Clement; grandchildren, Alex Ledet, and Konner, Layla & Bradly Clement; great-granddaughter, Adeline Ledet; siblings, Douglas Oncale, Martha Foret (Paul) and Bruce Oncale (Alison); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Shirley Oncale; brother, Robert “Lapant” Oncale; sister, Bonnie Oncale George; grandparents, Leo and Maude Cancienne; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 11:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to thank her care team at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, E.R. and C.C.U., for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.