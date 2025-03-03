Wayne “Charlie” Falgout, Jr., 55, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Charlie was born on July 9, 1969 to Wayne Charles Falgout, Sr. and Judy Ann Songe Falgout.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Delania Ratcliff Falgout; children, Tiffany Floor (Joshua), Nicholas Falgout, Sr., Miranda Falgout, and Haley Falgout; grandchildren, Alexa, Andreya, Chance, Nicholas, Jr., Kylii, Elijah, Kinzly, and Levi; parents, Wayne Charles Falgout, Sr. and Judy Ann Songe Falgout; brothers, Dean and Brad Falgout; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred Falgout, Sr. and Edna Mae Breaux Falgout; and maternal grandparents, Elmore Songe, Sr. and Rose Fonseca Songe.

Charlie was a loving husband, dad, and paw paw. He enjoyed leisurely activities that brought him peace such as gardening and meditation. Anyone who knew him knew they could go to him for words of wisdom or if they simply needed to smile. Charlie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home in Gray to help with funeral expenses.

