Wayne Paul Naquin, 67, passed away on January 10, 2025 at 9:23 pm at in Thibodaux, LA. Born on July 15, 1957 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 9:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen Hebert Naquin; sons, Toby Naquin (Megan), Travis Naquin (Kellie), Timmy Naquin (Danielle); grandchildren, Kelsi, Tabatha, Payton, Jackson, Lilly, Olivia, Addison, Remy, Rylen; his siblings, Mercedes Samanie (Caroll), Linda Fields, Cindy Gravois, Bertrand “Bert” Naquin (Lisa).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Naquin, Sr. and Doris Malbrough Naquin; brother, Edward “Bozo” Naquin; brothers in law, Ellis Fields and Raymond Gravois, Jr.

He enjoyed fishing, cornhole and cards.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.