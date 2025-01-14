Wayne Paul Naquin

Lelia Mary Stein
January 14, 2025
Francis “Frank” Joseph Rodrigue
January 14, 2025
Lelia Mary Stein
January 14, 2025
Francis “Frank” Joseph Rodrigue
January 14, 2025

Wayne Paul Naquin, 67, passed away on January 10, 2025 at 9:23 pm at in Thibodaux, LA. Born on July 15, 1957 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 9:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.


Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen Hebert Naquin; sons, Toby Naquin (Megan), Travis Naquin (Kellie), Timmy Naquin (Danielle); grandchildren, Kelsi, Tabatha, Payton, Jackson, Lilly, Olivia, Addison, Remy, Rylen; his siblings, Mercedes Samanie (Caroll), Linda Fields, Cindy Gravois, Bertrand “Bert” Naquin (Lisa).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Naquin, Sr. and Doris Malbrough Naquin; brother, Edward “Bozo” Naquin; brothers in law, Ellis Fields and Raymond Gravois, Jr.

He enjoyed fishing, cornhole and cards.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 14, 2025

Thomas Arledge Stokes, Jr.

Read more