Wayne “Shorty” Bourg, age 79, a native of Houma, La. and resident of Gray, La. passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Agnes Domangue Bourg; his children, Sherry Scheffler, Dwayne “Rock” Bourg, and Kimberly Rhodes (Paul); his grandchildren, Lauren Scheffler, Adam Scheffler (Savannah), Brittany Hiner (Brian), Aaron Bourg (Erin), Christian Rhodes (Ruth), Carissa Rhodes and Ciera Rhodes; his great-grandchildren, Adaleigh Cotton, Eilan Cotton, Aiden Scheffler, Kaden Hiner, Owen Hiner, Lanie Hiner and Adeline Bourg; his sister, Linda Crochet.

Wayne was preceded in passing by his parents, Ambrose Bourg and Esther Robichaux Bourg; his sisters, Carolyn Caudill and Joann Harrison; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold Domangue, Sr. and Nell Domangue; his brothers-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Domangue, Calvin “Sonny” Crochet and Gene “Stick” Bergeron, Sr.; and his sister-in-law, Brenda “Bubba” Bergeron.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Wayne on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Military honors will be rendered on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Wayne will be laid to rest following his services at St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

