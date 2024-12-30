Wayne “Shorty” Bourg

Gayle Michael Lewis
December 30, 2024
Carl John Neubig, Sr.
December 30, 2024
Gayle Michael Lewis
December 30, 2024
Carl John Neubig, Sr.
December 30, 2024

Wayne “Shorty” Bourg, age 79, a native of Houma, La. and resident of Gray, La. passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Agnes Domangue Bourg; his children, Sherry Scheffler, Dwayne “Rock” Bourg, and Kimberly Rhodes (Paul); his grandchildren, Lauren Scheffler, Adam Scheffler (Savannah), Brittany Hiner (Brian), Aaron Bourg (Erin), Christian Rhodes (Ruth), Carissa Rhodes and Ciera Rhodes; his great-grandchildren, Adaleigh Cotton, Eilan Cotton, Aiden Scheffler, Kaden Hiner, Owen Hiner, Lanie Hiner and Adeline Bourg; his sister, Linda Crochet.

Wayne was preceded in passing by his parents, Ambrose Bourg and Esther Robichaux Bourg; his sisters, Carolyn Caudill and Joann Harrison; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold Domangue, Sr. and Nell Domangue; his brothers-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Domangue, Calvin “Sonny” Crochet and Gene “Stick” Bergeron, Sr.; and his sister-in-law, Brenda “Bubba” Bergeron.


Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Wayne on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Military honors will be rendered on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Wayne will be laid to rest following his services at St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

Chauvin Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Wayne Bourg.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 30, 2024

Margie Martin Boudreaux

Read more