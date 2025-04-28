Wendy Marie Voisin, 59, died on the Friday evening of April 25, 2025 at 9:35pm. Wendy was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 11:00am with burial taking place in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Wendy is survived by her loving family; her mother, Ethel LeBouef Voisin; brother, Quincy Voisin and wife Terese; step-brother, Danny Traigle; first husband, Eddie Baugh; and special friend and neighbors, Gerard Baudoin and Perry Rogers god-daughter, Kara Dumond; god-father, Raymond LeBouef, nanny, Eveleyn Mosely, and numerous loving , cousins, aunts and uncles. Wendy also leaves her pet cat companion, Lilly.

Wendy is preceded in death by her father, Donald Voisin; grandparents, Calvin and Estelle Voisin, and Mitchell and Nancy LeBouef.

Wendy was never late for work and a generous and kind person. She would help anybody in need, how ever she could provide for them. She dedicated over twenty years to helping and serving her community as a pharmacist. She would always volunteer her time for other co-workers so they could be with their families for the holidays and their special events.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and their staff, Jody and Eva with Haydel Hospice, the staff of Terrebonne General Health Systems, Tammy Breaux, Tina Fanguy, Eddie Baugh, Shana Robichaux, Gerard Baudoin.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wendy Voisin.