It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wilbert “Buddy” Joseph Bergeron Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who left us peacefully on March 7, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on July 20, 1936, in Lockport, Louisiana, Wilbert dedicated his life to his family and his work, serving as a dispatcher in the oilfield industry for many years.

A longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana, Buddy was known for his warm spirit and unwavering support for those he loved. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Houma, where he and his wife found a community that reflected his faith and values. They spent many years teaching two year olds Sunday school. Buddy enjoyed collecting coins, he was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling with his wife. All who knew Buddy and Mary, knew they opened their home with love and care fostering many. Buddy’s legacy will be cherished by children, Melissa Valure (Ricky), Patti Deroche (Jim, Kristi Soignet (Joe), Ralph Bergeron and Kevin Bergeron (Gretchen), as well as his 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, siblings, Pat Sagona, Carol Hebert (Erwin),and Norman Bergeron all of whom will remember him for his love, kindness, and gentle nature.

Buddy has been reunited with the family he loves dearly, especially his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Domangue Bergeron; parents, Wilbert Sr. and Edith Adams Bergeron; granddaughter Shannon Bergeron and great granddaughter, Lyla Valure; sister, Iris Guidry (Daniel), brother-in-law, Richard and sister-in-law, Sandra.

There will be no services at this time, online condolences can be expressed on Chauvin funeral Home website. In this time of grief, we invite those who loved Buddy to share together in remembrance, as we reflect on the many joyous memories shared and the love that will forever bind us. May he rest in peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General Health Systems for their care, compassion, and medical expertise, The Oaks of Houma for their continued care for Buddy, and St. Catherine Hospice for making Buddy comfortable in his last days.