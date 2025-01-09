William Hubert Boudloche Jr., a native and resident of Houma passed away on January 7, 2025 at age of 66.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debra Boudloche; daughters, Sumer Boudloche, April Boudloche, and Tracie Bergeron; 12 grandchildren, Elisea, Blaze, Kaden, Kailyn, Mylie, Kira, Avin, Sienna, Jase, Wyatt, Sammie and Ellabelle; 2 great grandchildren, Gracelyn and Carson; and sisters, Kim Boudloche Jaszewski, Jodie Boudloche Smith and Linda Allen Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Boudloche Sr. and Gertrude Arsenaux Boudloche.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave) from 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.