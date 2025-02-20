Willis Deroche

February 20, 2025
February 20, 2025
February 20, 2025
February 20, 2025

Willis Deroche, 76, a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025.

 

He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Nadine LeBlanc Deroche; children, Marti Cushionberry, Laurie Foret (Adrian), Wayne Deroche (Kelley), Todd Thibodaux, Candy Billiot (Chase), Aimee Fontenot, Brad Rodrigue (Stacey), and Jessica Eschete (Nick); 21 grandchildren; 11 great-granchildren; siblings, Michael Deroche (Bonnie), Eldred Duroche (JoAnn), Jessie Deroche (Mary), and Virginia Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his children, Willis “Butch” Deroche, Jr. and Kelly Deroche Hebert; parents, Clifford Duroche, Sr. and Hilda Gaubert Adams; and brothers, Clifford “C.J.” Duroche, Jr., Harold Deroche, and Raymond Deroche.

Willis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his pets Max, Princess and Jewels. He loved to cook and work in the yard. He was a US Army Veteran. He will be sadly missed by all.

Thank you to Hospice of Acadiana and Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation in Franklin for caring for him.


Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF

