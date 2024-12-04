Wilma F. LaBiche, 86, born January 25,1938 passed away December 2, 2024. She was a native of Grand Caillou and a life-long resident of Houma.

Wilma is survived by her five daughters, Susan Freeman and husband David, Melissa Lirette and husband Lynn, Tammy Leeper and husband James, Angela Matherne and husband Randy, Rachelle Bourg and husband Jason. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Todd Knoblock and wife Danielle, Tia Johnson and husband Eric, Mindy Fanguy, Carl Bourg and companion Shanel, Tanner Freeman and wife Megan, Courtney King and husband LeeLand, Craig Bourg and companion Enjoli and Austin Matherne. Great-grand children, Sophia, Connor, Boston, Shawn, Caden, Alexander, Maisy and Silas. She is also survived by her sister, Willa Babin, her nieces and nephews as well as her long time care giver, dear friend and “adopted” daughter, Joele Williams and Mark “Sparky” Rodrigue.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Angele Trosclair Fitch, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Wilma was a member with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. She was a resident of Heritage Manor. Wilma will be remembered for her love of gardening, cooking, cross word puzzles and listening to Elvis Presley music. She will be dearly missed and remembered by all those who knew and loved her.

Her daughters would like to thank her nurses-Theresa, Brittney and Mindy including her wound care nurses Alaina and Bianca as well as her CNA’s- Queenie, Brandy, Terronica (T-Lash), Raven, Zinna and Tracy for making our mother feel so welcomed and love during her time at Heritage Manor, including Pearl who always share words of wisdom and encouragement. We would also like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice during our mothers final time.

As per our mothers request, a memorial service will be held for family and friends that supported her until her passing on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 9-11 with services beginning at 11.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Gray is in charge of arrangements.