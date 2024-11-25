Winnie Grey Gibson Corwin, 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 1:51pm. Winnie was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Raceland, LA.

Winnie is survived by her loving family; her husband of 48 years, James Corwin; her children, William Charles Haydel and Becky Lynn Haydel, her sister, Peggy Cobb of Plaquemine, LA, grandchildren, Steven Charles Criz and James Michael Haydel, and ten great grandchildren.

Winnie is preceded in passing by her parents, Andrew Pershing Gibson and Irene Curry Bezet; both of Plaquemine, LA.

Winnie had a great love of cooking and loved to bake wedding cakes for friends. Winnie also had a great love of travel. With her husband lived all over the world. She lived in Houston, Port Arthur and Victoria, Texas; Cape Girardeau and St. Charles, Missouri; Beaver, Pennsylvania; Handford and Lodi, California. She also lived overseas in Alexander, Egypt for seven years, China for one year and Bonny Island, Nigeria for two years. Everywhere she was she made great friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Winnie Grey Corwin.