Winnie “Karlene” West was the “New Year’s Baby” born outside of Hattiesburg, Mississippi in 1938, the second of 3 children to Robert and Verda West. Karlene passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025.

She attended the University of Southern Mississippi on a music scholarship and was Homecoming Queen in 1958. Upon graduating from USM in Home Economics, she moved to New Orleans and lived on Royal Street while working for New Orleans Public Service, educating the public on how to use gas appliances.

Shortly after, she married the first love of her life Dave Hickham on New Year’s Eve 1960 and began raising their family in New Orleans. They raised their three children together and moved to Houma in 1977 to “be closer to sportsman’s paradise” where Dave was happiest, and she was the perfect mom!

Dave passed away in 1993 and Karlene remained in Houma until marrying the second love of her life Ralph Dunagin on January 2nd, 1998, and moved to Winter Park, Florida. She remained in Winter Park until the Fall of 2015 when they moved to The Homestead Assisted Living in Houma, Louisiana.

Karlene was known for her fabulous culinary and entertainment skills, which she used in all aspects of her life. She gave generously to the communities in which she lived in for years; ALWAYS the quintessential southern belle and hostess to EVERYONE!

Karlene is survived by her two sons; David Hickham, Jr. (Lisa) of Corpus Christi, Texas; West Hickham (Suzanne) of Hockley, Texas; and daughter Julia Bourque (Chuck) of Houma; stepdaughter, Terry Dunagin (Debbie) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Karlene, as affectionately known as KK by her four grandchildren is survived; Robert Hickham (Hilda), Patrick Hickham (Gabrielle), Remi Bourque & Tre’ Bourque who were the third loves of her life! Survived as well by her three great grandchildren: Greyson, David and Hailey Hickham.

She is survived by one sister Judy Roberts. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Verda West, her first husband David Hickham, Sr., her second husband Ralph Dunagin, brother and Sister-In-Law Bobby and Billie Sue West, and her mother and father-in-law I.W. and Inez Hickham whom she adored and cared for lovingly after Dave died.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 9th, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Houma, visitation from 10:00 AM to Service time.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Homestead Assisted Living, Karlene’s care givers Irma, Clara, Pat, Tora, Miranda, and Yolanda for taking loving care of her. We are grateful for Dr. William St. Martin and his complete dedication to our family and our loved ones. Patty Voss & Keith Weisheit of Haydel Memorial Hospice, and B. J. Jennings for their years of excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please send donations in Karlene’s memory to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or School, Vandebilt Catholic High School or to a charity of your choice.