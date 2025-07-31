Winona Nelia Matherne, 72, resident of Houma, LA. Born on May 14, 1953; passed away Sunday at 6:53pm, July 27, 2025.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until service time. Ministry Services will begin at 11:00am with burial taking place following services in Garden of Memories.

She is survived by her siblings: Linda Ledbetter (husband Don Ledbetter), Deanna Webb (husband Tommy Webb), Lance Matherne (wife Teresa Matherne), Mark Mathere (wife, Teresa Matherne), Mark Mathern (wife Susan Matherne), Debra Fabre (husband Chris Fabre); her children, Kenny Mott (wife Michelle Mott), Melanie Mott, Ernie Mott (wife Tami Mott), Robbie Mott, Amber Selph, Matthew Selp, and April Hebert; grandchildren, Brandon Thibodaux, (wife Angelica Thibodaux), Codie Thibodaux (wife Kayla Thibodaux), Troy W. Mott, Kenric Mott, Elllie Mott; great grandchildren, Logan Thibodaux, Elliot Thibodaux, Addison Thibodaux, Elaina Thibodaux, and Lucas Mott.

Shi is preceded in death by her , Father Eustace Matherne, Stepfather Julius Pavlu’ , Mother Vela Pavlu; one sibling: Larry Mathene, her children, Madalym Mott and Sherry Selph, and grandchild, Darian Jane Theriot.