Woodie Sanford, a man with a heart as big as his humor, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a lifetime of love, laughter, and cherished memories. A devoted husband, proud father, and doting grandfather, Woodie brought joy to everyone he met with his boundless enthusiasm and knack for storytelling.

Known for his welding skills and comedic genius, Woodie could turn any moment into an adventure. Whether barbecuing, fishing, or playing with his dog, he always aimed for a good laugh-often leaving his audience wondering if his tales were fact or “creative license.”

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 31 years, Cheryl T. Sanford; his children: Joshua Sanford (Michelle), Amanda Sanford (Charlie Coleman), and Sara Brown (Andrew); his stepchildren: T.J. Doiron Jr. (Melissa) and Dana Broady; and his treasured grandchildren: Glenn Lawrence, Jordan Doiron, Abby Doiron, Cade Barbier, J.T. Sanford, Andrea Brown, Tyler Doiron, and Paeton Brown. He also leaves behind his mother, Reba Bass Sanford Grice and stepfather Arthur Grice: his brothers: Larry Sanford (Marie), Michael Ray Sanford (Mary), Gary Sanford (Judy), and Ronnie Grice, as well as countless friends and family who adored him.

Now reunited with his father, James W. Sanford, and his beloved dog, Shorty, Woodie’s kindness, humor, and zest for life will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on in the smiles and laughter he so effortlessly inspired. May he rest in peace.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 3:00 PM until service time. A religious service will begin at 5:00 PM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.