15-year-old United Houma Nation citizen makes USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Team

Congratulations to 15-year-old United Houma Nation citizen Andi Clement, who was recently named to the prestigious USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-America Team!

Andi is one of 17 Louisiana high school students who join nearly 1,800 others in being named to the 2024 National Team. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA this year while competing in Junior National Swimming competitions.

“We’re incredibly proud of her achievement in being named to USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-America Team. This recognition reflects her dedication both in the pool and the classroom,” said United Houma Nation Chief Lora Ann Chiasson. “As a citizen of the United Houma Nation, Andi exemplifies the resilience, commitment, and excellence we value as a community. Her accomplishments are an inspiration to our youth and a reminder of the great potential within our tribe.”

Andi boasts an impressive athletic career, winning her first USA Swimming State Title at age 10 and her first LHSAA Division III Championship Title in 8th grade. 14-years-old, Andi obtained two LHSAA Division 1 Championship Titles, and this summer was in the top 50 in US for 15-year-old swimmers in her 50 Meter Free, as well as only .083 hundredths of a second away from an Olympic Trial Cut time. Her next attempt will be in 2028 as a freshman in college. Andi is currently in recruitment phase for the class of 2027.

Andi attended school in Lafourche Parish from PreK-8th grade, before moving with her family Lafayette last year, where she now attends Southside High School in Youngsville. While in Lafourche Parish, Andi was a year-round swimmer with Crawfish Aquatics, and still swims with them at their Lafayette. She proudly represents the United Houma Nation throughout all her accomplishments

Congratulations to Andi for this outstanding achievement!