2025 All-Region Track and Field teams announced

By Chris Singleton

Sports Reporter

Top area track and field athletes received recognition on the 2025 All-Bayou Region teams announced on Sunday, June 8.

The nominated and selected players and coaches represented track and field teams from Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. Mary and St. James parishes. The All-Bayou Region track and field teams are based on the top overall times and finishes from area athletes in each event throughout the track and field seasons.

The All-Bayou Region teams were voted on by local sports media members and area sports contributors, including Chris Singleton of Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, Joe Riley of Thibodaux Middle School, Casey Gisclair of By-U Sports/Lafourche Gazette, Connor Gisclair of KNSU-TV, Stan Gravois of HTV Sports, Terrebonne Parish Recreation girls supervisor Bobby Arceneaux and Chris Hunter of KWBJ-TV 39 in Morgan City.

Vandebilt Catholic athlete Jaylon Coleman won boys’ track MVP honors, and Central Lafourche athlete Kaden Adams earned boys’ field MVP honors. Coleman finished as Class 4A state runner-up in the 100-meter run and 200-meter run, and Adams was the Class 5A state champion in the shot put.

Other nominations for boys’ track MVP were Markus Thomas of Ellender and Trey Detillier of Central Lafourche. Jack Redding of South Lafourche and Ben Rodrigue of E.D. White held nominations for boys’ field MVP.

E.D. White’s Elizabeth Rodrigue took home girls’ track MVP honors, and Lutcher’s Cierra Cammon was voted girls’ field MVP. Rodrigue had a stellar day at the state championships, placing third overall in the 1600-meter run, fourth overall in the 800-meter run and she ran a leg on the fifth place 4×400-meter relay. Cammon finished third in the long jump and high jump at the state meet.

Sannai Kennedy of Thibodaux received a nomination for girls’ track MVP, while Addison Grizzaffi of Central Catholic and Tyanna Stewart of Vandebilt earned nominations for girls’ field MVP.

E.D. White coach Jordan Reed was named boys and girls’ track and field coach of the year. Under Reed’s guidance, E.D. White’s boys team won its district and regional championships and finished third overall in the Class 4A standings at the state outdoor meet. In girls’ track, they finished as district champions, regional champions and placed eighth overall at the Class 4A state championships.

The complete All-Bayou Region boys and girls track teams are attached.