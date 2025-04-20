All-Bayou Region boys and girls basketball teams announced

By Chris Singleton, Sports Reporter

Top area high school boys and girls basketball players earned recognition on the 2024-25 All-Bayou Region teams announced on Sunday, April 20.

The nominated and selected players and coaches represented basketball teams from Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. Mary and St. James parishes.

The All-Bayou Region boys basketball team was voted on by local sports media members and area sports contributors, including Chris Singleton of Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, Casey Gisclair of By-U Sports/Lafourche Gazette, Abby Lazard of By-U Sports, Jeremiah Gray of G-Sportz, John Colar of KBZE 105.9 FM, Connor Gisclair of KNSU-TV, Shamarr Moses of KNSU-TV/Houma Times, Stan Gravois of Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute coordinator, Terrebonne Parish Recreation girls supervisor Bobby Arceneaux, Brian Callais of Coastal Broadcasting/KLEB Radio and Joe Riley of Thibodaux Middle School.

In boys’ basketball, Vandebilt Catholic senior Jordan Matthews won Most Valuable Player, while Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson earned Coach of the Year.

In his senior season, Matthews averaged 26 points per game with three rebounds and steals per game. He finished his high school career with over 2,000 points. He led Vandebilt to a District 8-4A championship and a trip to the Division II select basketball quarterfinals.

Johnson led Franklin to its second straight Division IV non-select state basketball championship.

In girls' basketball, Vandebilt Catholic's LHSAA Division II select state championship team.

Vandebilt junior Tyanna Stewart won Most Valuable Player, and its coach Jerwaski Coleman earned Coach of the Year.

Stewart averaged 16 points per game, seven rebounds per game and two assists per game. She was a first-team LSWA Class 4A selection and the District 8-4A MVP.

Coleman led Vandebilt to its second state championship in school history, including its first since 2010.

Boys basketball coaches who received votes for coach of the year include Cornell Scott of Ellender, Brandon Brown of Terrebonne, Kaegan Polkey of South Lafourche; Troy Jackson of Covenant Christian Academy and Leon Veal of Vandebilt.

Girls coaches who received votes were Cassidy Barrois of Terrebonne and Dillon Anderson of H.L. Bourgeois.

The complete boys and girls All-Star basketball teams are below:

2025 ALL-BAYOU REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

BOYS

First team

Player School Cl Avg.

Jordan Matthews, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr. 26 ppg.

Benjamin Case, Central Catholic, Sr., 25.2 ppg.

Greg Johnson, Patterson, Soph., 20 ppg.

Jamyre Bias, Morgan City, Jr., 24.5 ppg.

Trey’Shaun Mack, Franklin, Sr., 12.5 ppg.

Terrance Pitre, South Lafourche, Jr., 17.1 ppg.

Second Team

Player School Ht. Cl Avg.

Jayden Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic, Jr., 17 ppg.

Kadar Mitchell, H.L. Bourgeois, Jr., 14.7 ppg.

Tae’Shawn Jones, Centerville, Jr., 19.5 ppg.

Anthony Dennis, Ellender, Soph., 15 ppg.

Bailey Streams, Covenant Christian Academy, Sr., 14 ppg.

Tamaj LeGarde, Ellender, Sr., 16 ppg.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Jordan Matthews, Vandebilt Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tremayne Johnson, Franklin

Honorable Mention

Carter Breaux, Assumption; Grant White, Berwick; Mikey Carey, Covenant Christian; Parker Jennings, Central Catholic; Nehemiah Miller, Central Lafourche; M.J. Sternfels, E.D. White Catholic; Jeremiah Gray, Franklin; Justin Brinson, Houma Christian School; Justin Ward, H.L. Bourgeois; Carlos Brooks, Patterson; Rhiange Smith, Terrebonne; Jaquan Raymond, Thibodaux; Nic Coleman, South Lafourche; Joseph Martin, South Terrebonne; Ja’Juan Jackson, St. James; Devonte Lemar, St. James; Josiah Johnson, Vandebilt; Jeremy Cleveland, Central Lafourche; Rob Sandolph, Vandebilt; Jarvon Williams, Ellender; K’von Mahoney, Terrebonne; Hudson Gauthreaux, Thibodaux; Jaheim Diggs, South Terrebonne.

GIRLS

First Team

Player School Classification Avg.

Tyanna Stewart, Vandebilt Catholic, Jr., 16.0 ppg

Journee Johnson, Vandebilt Catholic, Jr., 14.0 ppg

Makayla Charles, Vandebilt Catholic, Sr., 12.0 ppg

Jade Oliney, Central Catholic, Sr., 20.4 ppg

Maddie Carey, Covenant Christian Academy, Sr., 22 ppg

Ja’Kharia Johnson, H.L. Bourgeois, Sr., 16.8 ppg

Second team

Player School Classification Avg.

Jorden Geason, Central Catholic, Soph., 20.2 ppg

Sa’Niah Stokes, South Terrebonne, Soph., 16.4 ppg

Kyra Lacy, Thibodaux, Sr., 12.3 ppg

Emily Cortez, E.D. White Catholic, Sr., 14.6 ppg

Kayleigh Pierce, Houma Christian School, Soph., 18 ppg

Imerii Ingram, E.D. White Catholic, 8th, 11.5 ppg

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Tyanna Stewart, Vandebilt Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jerwaski Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic

Honorable Mention

Mackenzie Charles, Vandebilt Catholic; Janai Shaw, Assumption; Tyrian Johnson, Vandebilt Catholic; Azyria Garrison, Berwick; Caroline Galliano, Covenant Christian Academy; Abigail Adams, Central Lafourche; Kiley Johnson, E.D. White Catholic; Jayla Thompson, H.L. Bourgeois; Destiny Holmes, H.L. Bourgeois; Alexa Rogers, South Lafourche; Zya Broden, St. James; A’Myja Clark, Terrebonne; Ke’Amari Butler, Terrebonne; Akaja McGuire, Terrebonne; Zariell Pollard, Thibodaux; Taylor Thomas, Thibodaux; Garylon Brown, West St. Mary; A’larryen Fuselier, Franklin.











