Covenant Christian Academy, Vandebilt Catholic headline 2025 All-Bayou Region baseball, softball teams

By Chris Singleton

Sports Reporter

After historic seasons, Covenant Christian Academy and Vandebilt Catholic won top honors on the 2025 All-Bayou Region baseball and softball teams released on Sunday, June 8.

The nominated and selected players and coaches represented baseball and softball teams from Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. Mary and St. James parishes.

The All-Bayou Region teams were voted on by local sports media members and area sports contributors, including Chris Singleton of Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, Casey Gisclair of By-U Sports/Lafourche Gazette, sports director Seth Thomas of KBZE 105.9 FM, Connor Gisclair of KNSU-TV, Stan Gravois of HTV Sports, Terrebonne Parish Recreation girls supervisor Bobby Arceneaux and Chris Hunter of KWBJ-TV 39 in Morgan City.

In softball, Vandebilt junior pitcher Lauren Baudoin won the Most Valuable Player award and coach James Spearman earned Coach of the Year honors.

The Lady Terriers won their second straight LHSAA Division II select state softball championship and their 16th overall in school history. They finished the season with a 34-2 record.

Baudoin stood out with dominating performances throughout the season. She had a 24-1 overall record as a pitcher, 1.10 ERA and 226 strikeouts. As a batter, she hit .380 with three home runs and 29 RBIs.

In baseball, Covenant Christian junior Owen Trosclair won the Most Valuable Player award and coach Joe Teuton earned coach of the year honors.

The Lions set a new LHSAA record with a perfect 34-0 regular season. They earned a trip to the Division IV select semifinals, where they fell to Ouachita Christian 12-7 for their only loss this season. They finished the season with a 36-1 record.

Trosclair was a key contributor to CCA’s success. He had an 8-1 record, 60 strikeouts with a 1.123 ERA as pitcher. As a batter, he hit .464 with 45 hits, two home runs, 40 RBIs, 22 stolen bases. He earned District 7-1A MVP honors and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A MVP honors.

Under Teuton’s guidance, the Lions shut out their opponents 21 times and scored 10 or more runs in 26 wins.

Other baseball coaches who received consideration for All-Region coach of the year were E.D. White coach Matt Plitt, Vandebilt coach Chad Menard, South Terrebonne coach Mike Barba and Berwick coach Cody Ortego.

Other softball coaches who received nominations for All-Region coach of the year were Assumption coach Hodge Thibodeaux, E.D. White coach Juli Dardar, Covenant Christian coach Chad Quick and Houma Christian coach Christi Crowdus.

In baseball, other nominations for Bayou Region MVP were Kyle Stansbury of Berwick, James Guidry of Vandebilt, Jax Triche of E.D. White, Brody Trosclair of Thibodaux, Mason Canter of Covenant Christian and Brayden Clement of South Terrebonne.

In softball, other nominations for Bayou Region MVP were Lila Alleman of Assumption, Shelbee Gros of E.D. White, Bella Trosclair of Covenant Christian and Kumarigrace Nadar of Berwick.

The complete All-Bayou Region baseball and softball teams are attached.