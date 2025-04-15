Covenant Christian achieves historic undefeated season as Coach Joe Teuton celebrates 300th win

During the final game of their a record-breaking, undefeated season last night, Covenant Christian Baseball Head Coach Joe Teuton marked his 300th win with the Lions.

The Covenant Christian baseball team has had an unprecedented run this spring, winning all 34 of their regular season games. They solidified their official undefeated season and marked Coach Joe’s 300th win during the final game of their 2025 season against Terrebonne High School on Monday, April 14, 2025.

All photos provided by Jennifer Babin Bourgeois via Facebook.

“We won 28 games last year, and so I knew there was a chance we could be very good this season– but it’s still really hard to go undefeated in high school baseball,” said Head Coach Joe Teuton. “Long story short, all the stars aligned and we made it happen. And of course, along the lines of this success you start to see these specific rewards, which happened with this 300th win as coach.”

Joe continued, expressing that this major milestone during a historic season was not just about him, but the program as a whole. “When I think about 300 wins, I think about all of the kids we started with in 2007 and where we are today,” said Joe. “Because at the end of the day, this win is about our program, not about me. There are so many players, parents, administrators, coaches, and more than made this happen– Covenant Christian is an incredible school and its been a privilege to coach here. I think we are doing things right as a program, and when you do things right, success follows.”

The Lions will now progress into playoffs, where they will fight to make it to the State Championship. Congratulations to the Covenant Christian baseball team and Coach Joe for their exceptional season and 300th win!