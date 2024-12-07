E.D. White advances to Division II Select State Championship after win over Leesville

For the first time since 2021, the E.D. White Catholic Cardinals will play for a state football championship.

The Cardinals used a dominant performance in all three phases to defeat Leesville 41-13 in a LHSAA Division II select semifinal playoff game in Thibodaux on Friday. E.D. White will play No. 1 Archbishop Shaw in the Division II state championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at noon Friday.

The last time E.D. White won a state championship was in 1969. The Cardinals finished as runner-ups in 1981 and 2021.

“It’s a great feeling man, great feeling,” E.D. White coach Kyle Lasseigne said. “That senior class that we have 25 kids, worked really hard, it’s a bookend, we played in the state championship when they were freshman, now we get to go play again when they’re seniors.”

The Cardinals defense forced turnovers all night long, and held Leesville to a season low in points scored.

E.D. White linebacker Jax Triche had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the score 14-0 in the second quarter.

Leesville had no answer for E.D. White’s ground game.

The Cardinals had five rushing touchdowns in the ball game Friday night.

E.D. White’s Landon Babin put the Cardinals on the board first with a 21-yard rushing touchdown.

Quarterback Grant Barbera used his legs to help the Cardinals get the win. He had 55 rushing yards with a touchdown. He had 80 passing yards.

Barbera scored a 1-yard touchdown before the half to add to the Cardinals lead.

The Cardinals led 21-0 at halftime.

E.D. White continued to run the ball and control the clock in the second half, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Carter Douglas had a great night. He finished the night with 19 carries for 117 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

E.D. White’s running back Reece Lafont sealed the game with a late touchdown.

Reece ran for a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 41-7 lead in the fourth.

Leesville’s dynamic offense was neutralized to say the least Friday Night.

An offense that was averaging 47 points a game was held to 13.

Leesville running back Xavier Ford was held in check Friday NIght.

Ford entered the game with 3,301 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. He had five 300-yard games and a 400-yard performance during the regular season. According to Lake Charles American Press, Ford has 8,569 career yards and 3,444 for the season with 52 touchdowns.

Ford has had five games where he’s scored five touchdowns or more. Ford broke Cedric Skinner’s single season rushing record with his performance last night.

The Cardinals defense held Ford to 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Leesville couldn’t match the physicality of E.D. White, which allowed the Cardinals to run the ball effectively and play sound upfront defensively.

Leesville is as good as their best player in Ford, who E.D. White stopped forcing the Wampus Cats to throw the ball.