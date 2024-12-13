E.D. White fell to Archbishop Shaw in the Division II Select State Championship

December 13, 2024
Photo credit: Chris Singelton

The Cardinals came up short to Archbishop Shaw earlier today in a 28-25 loss in the State Championship.

The Cardinals struck first on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Grant Barbera to give E.D. White a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.


Archbishop Shaw responded in the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mason Wilson to tie the game at seven.

E.D. White’s running back, Carter Douglas recaptured the Cardinals lead with a 2-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Archbishop Shaw tied the game at 14 after a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Washington right before the half.


The game remained tied at 14 through the third quarter.

E.D. White’s kicker, Ty Powell nailed a 27-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Shortly after, Shaw took a 21-17 lead after a 62-yard touchdown run by Michigan commit Jasper Parker.


The Cardinals fumbled on a pitch from E.D. White’s quarterback, which set up Shaw’s final touchdown. 

Shaw’s quarterback Mason Wilson connected with Jacob Washington on a 10 yard touchdown pass to add to Shaw’s lead, 

Shaw led E.D. White 28-17 with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter.


A touchdown and a successful two-point conversion by E.D. White put them within 3 points to tie the game with under four minutes to play. 

Shaw sealed the game with a drive that remained alive until time expired.





Shamarr Moses (Sports Contributor)
