E.D. White Girls Cross Country named 2024 State Champions

Congratulations to the E.D. White Lady Cardinals, who officially became 2024 Cross Country State Champions this week!

Competing on a 3-mile course at Walter P. Ledet Track Complex, the local runners placed first in Division II of the LHSAA State Cross Country Meet on November 18, 2024 with a total score of 57.

E.D. White individual placers included Caroline Molaison, 7th, with a time of 19:34.96; Elizabeth Rodrigue, 8th, with a time of 19:45.38; and Emmie Ritchie, 10th, with a time of 19:54.06.

Congratulations to the E.D. White Girls Cross Country Team for this accomplishment! Other local results include the following:

Team Results

Division IV Girls – Houma Christian, 19th Place; Covenant Christian, 23rd Place

Houma Christian, 19th Place; Covenant Christian, 23rd Place Division IV Boys – Houma Christian, 7th Place; Covenant Christian, 20th Place

Houma Christian, 7th Place; Covenant Christian, 20th Place Division II Girls – Vandebilt Catholic, 7th Place

Vandebilt Catholic, 7th Place Division II Boys – E.D. White, 5th Place; South Lafourche, 11th Place, Vandebilt Catholic, 20th Place

Individual Results

Division II Boys – Matthew Plaisance, E.D. White, 10th Place, 16:40.89

For more information, please visit the LHSAA official website.