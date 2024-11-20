E.D. White Girls Cross Country named 2024 State Champions

Lafourche Parish President to address “Toxic Pipeline” claims in live update tonightNovember 20, 2024
Congratulations to the E.D. White Lady Cardinals, who officially became 2024 Cross Country State Champions this week!
Competing on a 3-mile course at Walter P. Ledet Track Complex, the local runners placed first in Division II of the LHSAA State Cross Country Meet on November 18, 2024 with a total score of 57.
E.D. White individual placers included Caroline Molaison, 7th, with a time of 19:34.96; Elizabeth Rodrigue, 8th, with a time of 19:45.38; and Emmie Ritchie, 10th, with a time of 19:54.06.
Congratulations to the E.D. White Girls Cross Country Team for this accomplishment! Other local results include the following:
Team Results
- Division IV Girls – Houma Christian, 19th Place; Covenant Christian, 23rd Place
- Division IV Boys – Houma Christian, 7th Place; Covenant Christian, 20th Place
- Division II Girls – Vandebilt Catholic, 7th Place
- Division II Boys – E.D. White, 5th Place; South Lafourche, 11th Place, Vandebilt Catholic, 20th Place
Individual Results
- Division II Boys – Matthew Plaisance, E.D. White, 10th Place, 16:40.89
For more information, please visit the LHSAA official website.