E.D. White looks back on hard fought season

E.D. White players and coaches took time to reflect on memorable run to state championship game.

The Cardinals lost 28-25 to Shaw in the Division II Select state championship game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Friday. They finished the season with a 12-3 record.

E.D. White Head Coach Kyle Lasseigne said he was pleased with his team’s toughness throughout the season, ultimately making it to the state championship game.

Although the Cardinals came up short, Lasseigne acknowledged the team’s fight and grit during the season.

“They’ve done everything I’ve asked of them,” Lasseigne said. “They deserve this moment, the scoreboard says we lost, however I think we won a lot this year. We won a lot off the field as teammates, as coaches and the scoreboard doesn’t say that, we’re going home with a runner up trophy but I can’t say enough about our kids and how hard they compete.”

After the loss. E.D. White’s quarterback Grant Barbera was named Most Outstanding Player for the Cardinals.

Barbera completed 12 out of 17 passes for 133 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown in the game on Friday.

Barbera reflected on his experience as a first year starter.

“It was awesome,” Barbera said. “It’s our goal at the end of the year to get here but I mean we couldn’t finish but I thought we fought hard and I thought we had a great year.”

The Cardinals fell short to Shaw in the football game but the team goal was bigger than just winning football games.

E.D. White linebacker Luke Trotti said the coaches provided inspiration to him and the team. Trottli praised the lessons he was taught and how the program groomed him into the individual he is now through his four years as a Cardinal.

“We put everything we could into this,” Trotti said. “It didn’t work out the way we wanted it to but like Coach said our goal isn’t just to win state championships or try to be the best at football which it kind of is but the main goal is to get to heaven and become successful people in life and I feel this football program has showed me that.”

E.D White will lose 25 seniors this year. Despite losing players, the program has had success the last couple of years, being state runner ups in 2021.

Lasseigne said he finally has figured out how to retain the success in the program.

“The key is the kids. They just buy In,” Lasseigne said. “I’m really proud of the program, but I also want to say this, my coaching staff is second to none…. I don’t say a lot of X’s and O’s stuff. I just trust my coaches and let it fly and it seems to work.”