E.D. White Swim Teams make waves at State Championship

E.D. White Catholic High School announced this afternoon that the E.D. White Boys Swim Team secured their 8th consecutive State Championship with an impressive score of 574 points. Meanwhile, the Girls Swim Team put up a remarkable fight, finishing just 11 points behind to earn the Runners-Up trophy. Both teams delivered outstanding performances, breaking records and showcasing their incredible talent.
Top 3 Finishers:
- Luke Husbands: 1st in the 50 and 100 free, setting new school records in both and named Boys Swimmer of the Meet
- Cade Poimboeuf: 1st in the 100 back, setting a new school record
- Thomas Daigle: 1st in the 200 free, setting a new school record, and 2nd in the 100 free
- A.J. Lafont: 1st in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 100 free
- Ryli Cazenave: 1st in the 50 free and 2nd in the 100 free
- Aiden Templet: 1st in the 500 free and 3rd in the 200 free
- Bree Usey: 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 200 free
- Brady Naquin: 3rd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 fly
- Jonathan Husbands: 2nd in the 50 free
- Cooper Bilello: 2nd in the 100 fly
- James Cundiff: 2nd in the 100 breast
- Phillip Rodrigue: 3rd in the 100 breast
Relay Records Broken:
- The Boys 200 Free Relay team of Thomas Daigle, Brady Naquin, A.J. Lafont, and Luke Husbands set a new school and Division 3 record.
- The Girls 200 Free Relay team of Bree Usey, Khloe Thibodeaux, Kynlee Cazenave, and Ryli Cazenave broke the school record set in 2016.
E.D. White extends congratulations to both teams for an incredible season and for representing Cardinal Country with pride and excellence!