E.D. White Winterguard team continues to dominate as they secure 1st Place at Regional Competition

The award-winning E.D. White Winterguard Team is continuing to add hardware to their trophy case, securing yet another first-place win at the WGI Gulfport Color Guard Regional Competition this past weekend.

This comes on the heels of their most recent first place prize at the Open Classic in Biloxi, performing their 2025 set entitled “Let Them Eat Cake,” inspired by the life of Marie Antoinette.

“It’s such an honor to watch these young ladies achieve the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the season. In my 5 years as director, I have watched them grow and flourish into amazing performers and that’s the best gift,” said head coach Olivia Adamietz. “This sport can be mentally, physically, and emotionally challenging, but they never shy away from the work.”

E.D. White’s Winterguard Team, consisting of 24 talented local athletes, will take their show to the national stage at WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. this April. In 2023, the team brought home 5th place out of 122 competing teams.

Congratulations to the E.D. White Winterguard Team for their most recent success of the season! For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit E.D. White Catholic High School’s Facebook page.