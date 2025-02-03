E.D. White Winterguard Team takes home first place in Open Classic, featuring new performance

The E.D. White Winterguard Team recently took home first place at their Open Classic in Biloxi this weekend, performing their 2025 set entitled “Let Them Eat Cake.”

“Our show is inspired by Marie Antoinette, which takes the audience through her life and her love of the finer things,” explained head coach Olivia Adamietz. “It is so surreal to see them accomplish this. The team works so hard and are so determined to succeed and reach these goals.”

E.D. White’s Winterguard Team will next perform in Denham Springs on February 8, 2025, and then in the Scholastic Open in the LMCGPC (Louisiana Mississippi Colorguard and Percussion Circuit) this March. Finally, the team of 24 girls will take their show to the national stage at WGI World Championships in Florida this April. In 2023, the team brought home 5th place out of 122 competing teams.

Congratulations to the E.D. White Winterguard Team for their first success of the season! For more information and to stay up-to-date, please visit E.D. White Catholic High School’s Facebook page.