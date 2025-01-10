Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System announces 2025 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System has revealed the distinguished list of inductees for the 2025 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. Now in its eighth year, this prestigious event will honor six local athletes and coaches for their exceptional contributions to sports in the Bayou Region.

This year’s impressive list of inductees includes:

Ernest Brown

Mark Davis

Chip Didier

Michael Parenton

Ed Orgeron

Merl Schexnaildre

The induction ceremony will take place on June 18, 2025, and each honoree will be immortalized on the Bayou Region Athletic Wall of Fame, located at the Community Sports Institute of Terrebonne General Health System. These inductees represent the top athletes and coaches from Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes, showcasing the rich athletic history of the region.

Proceeds from the banquet will directly benefit the Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System, helping fund community health and wellness programs. The Foundation is currently accepting sponsorships for the event, inviting local businesses and individuals to contribute to the ongoing success of these essential initiatives.

The Foundation is excited to honor these incredible athletes and coaches who have helped shape the sports community here in the Bayou Region. This event not only celebrates their achievements but also supports the continued health and wellness of our local athletes through the Foundation’s programs.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event are available now. For more information click here.