Friday Night Lights: Recapping Houma-Thibodaux’s first-round playoff battles

Houma-Thibodaux area football teams competed in the first-round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state playoffs on Friday.

Here is a recap of all games:

DIVISION I NON-SELECT PLAYOFFS

24 CHALMETTE 20, NO. 9 TERREBONNE 17

Chalmette used a game winning field goal from kicker Tristan Dubose as time expired to beat Terrebonne in an upset.

Terrebonne led 10-3 going into the second quarter. Chalmette scored right before the end of the half on a pass from Breez Wilson to Jackson Nunez to tie the game at 10. Chalmette carried that momentum into the third quarter after a 60-yard return by Roeshawn Addison, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Axton Lopez to make it 17-10.

Terrebonne responded late in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run by Alvin Celestin Jr.

Terrebonne punted the ball away from within its own 10, giving Chalmette great field position with under a minute left in regulation.

Chalmette kicked a 18-yard field goal by Dubose with 2 seconds left on the clock to win the game.

Chalmette will travel to Hahnville in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs.

28 MANDEVILLE 31, NO. 5 THIBODAUX 16

Thibodaux lost to Mandeville in a road playoff game. The Tigers threw for nearly 300 yards but still fell short.

The Tigers end their season with an overall record of 4-6.

Mandeville will host No. 21 West Monroe in the second round of the playoffs.

8 HAHNVILLE 49, NO. 25 H.L. BOURGEOIS 39

The Braves imposed their will early in the game leading 25-21 at halftime but could not find an answer for Hahnville’s running game.

Hahnville dominated the second half of the game, leading 49-32 in the fourth quarter. Hahnville senior running back Calvin Smith Jr. had a monstrous night on the ground. Smith rushed for 264 yards and finished the game with three touchdowns.

The Braves finished their season with a 5-6 record. No. 8 Hahnville will host Chalmette in the second round of the playoffs.

DIVISION II NON-SELECT PLAYOFFS

9 IOTA 24, NO. 24 ASSUMPTION 0

The Iota Bulldogs dominated the Assumption Mustangs in a home playoff game Friday night.

Iota’s quarterback Peyton Renfrow threw for 86 yards and one touchdown to help the Bulldog’s get the victory.

Iota will play Lakeshore in the second round of the playoffs.

DIVISION IV SELECT PLAYOFFS

14 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14, NO. 19 LINCOLN PREP 0

Lincoln Prep couldn’t get out of its own way after turning the ball over eight times in a 14-0 loss against Central Catholic. The game was a defensive battle but Lincoln Prep could not capitalize on their opportunities.

Central Catholic will travel to Thibodaux to play Covenant Christian Academy in the second round of the playoffs.

AREA TEAMS HAVE FIRST-ROUND BYE

Several area teams didn’t play due to first-round byes, including E.D. White Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic and Covenant Christian Academy.

The three teams will return to action this week in the playoffs.

In Division II select playoffs, No. 3 E.D. White will host No. 19 Livingston Collegiate.

In Division II select playoffs, No. 6 Vandebilt will host No. 22 Archbishop Hannan.

In Division IV select, No. 3 Covenant Christian will host No. 14 Central Catholic.