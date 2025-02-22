H.L. Bourgeois falls to Hahnville in heartbreaking playoff loss

H.L. Bourgeois’ girls basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first-round of Division I Non-Select state playoffs on Thursday.

No. 14 Hahnville used a 3-pointer from senior guard J’Kasia Bourgeois in the final seconds to beat No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois, 45-44, in Boutte.

Bourgeois, who finished the game with only four total points, came in clutch for her team. Hahnvillle trailed 44-42 with under 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

“Coach put me in the game in the last few seconds. I knew I needed to fight,” Bourgeois said. “In the last possession of the game, I had faith in myself.”

Bourgeois, known for her play making abilities for Hahnville, said the Lady Tigers understood the magnitude of the game and knew they had to keep fighting.

“Energy, we needed to work together,” Bourgeois said. “It was stick together or go home. Thankfully we made it to the end, we needed our energy on point, we stuck together and won the game.”

Hahnville played district foe H.L. Bourgeois earlier in the season and won 38-30 on Feb. 4.

Joshua Bellaire, Hahnville’s head coach, said he expected a challenge from H.L. Bourgeois. Before Hahnville’s late rally, the Lady Braves led 42-35 with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter.

“We knew coming in H.L. was going to be a tough team,” Bellaire said. “They are well coached and have some gritty girls that play hard with a physical style of basketball.”

Bellaire said that his team didn’t get off to a great start but he never lost faith.

He said his team routinely comes together when things get tough.

“Down the stretch it didn’t look like we were going to win it,” Bellaire said. “We were down five with a minute left, which would have been easy to pack it in , but their mentality is to keep fighting and that’s just the one thing I love about this group.”

Senior guard, Dihlynn Mitchell, led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12 points.

Jayla Thompson led H.L. Bourgeois with nine points, and Destiny Holmes and Janiya Williams had eight points each. Cenae Celestine recorded 13 rebounds.

H.L. Bourgeois held its own throughout the game but turnovers and execution or lack thereof late in the game resulted in a loss.

“Definitely a heartbreaking loss,” H.L. Bourgeois head coach Dillon Anderson said. “We won the first two quarters but came up short in the third and lost the fourth by one.”

Anderson said he is proud of the way his team fought this season and will now look into the offseason to find ways to get better.

“The girls understand that it’s playoff time and this is big girl basketball. The offseason starts tomorrow and I told them to think about what we can do as coaches and players to get better for next season,” Anderson said.

In his second year at the helm for the Lady Braves basketball, Anderson had orchestrated a massive turnaround for the program from last season.

The Braves improved their record from eight wins to 19 this season.

“I tell them everyday to just get better,” Anderson said. “In my second year as head coach I’m getting a better feel for things and I know how to do things right the second time, so learning through experience and adversity is key.”

No. 14 Hahnville will travel to No. 3 Zachary for the regional round.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

OTHER LOCAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

Here are the results of other area girls basketball playoff games held on Thursday.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

No. 17 Thibodaux def. No. 16 Airline, 62-54

No. 15 Mandeville def. No. 16 Terrebonne, 67-51

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

No. 10 Lakeshore 56, No. 23 South Terrebonne 37

DIVISION III SELECT

No. 11 Amite 59, No. 22 Houma Christian School 21

DIVISION IV SELECT

No. 13 Covenant Christian 52, No. 20 St. John 18

Note: Vandebilt Catholic and E.D. White Catholic had first-round playoff byes.