Houma area teams compete in the third-round of LHSAA playoffs

Houma-Thibodaux competed in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs on Friday. Here’s a recap of the action.

DIVISION II SELECT

3 E.D. WHITE 23, NO. 6 VANDEBILT 18

E.D. White eliminated rival Vandebilt with a game winning touchdown. Vandebilt took the lead early after a 95-yard kickoff return from running back Jaylon Coleman. Coleman, a Liberty Commit, rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown.

“ I left it all out there on the field,” Coleman said. “I know my teammates gave me their all. That’s all we ask for at the end of the day.”

E.D. White entered halftime with a 17-6 lead over Vandebilt.

Vandebilt gained momentum in the second half with two touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Chesnut found Ethan Heney on a touchdown pass, and Coleman scored on a 20-yard run that gave Vandebilt a 18-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Terriers missed a field goal late in the game giving E.D. White the ball back.

The Cardinals took advantage of the missed field goal with a touchdown.

E.D White Quarterback Grant Barbera connected with Ben Guidry to give the Cardinals a late lead with 31 seconds left.

Barbera spearheaded his team’s win after throwing for 100 yards and rushing for 68. He threw two touchdowns and rushed for one.

Barbera said that when the Cardinals were down he told the team to remain calm and composed.

“Keep confidence the whole way,” Barbera said. “I knew we had it. I knew we had it when we got the ball back.”

E.D. White’s receiver Ben Guidry had a big night.

Guidry finished the game with five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He caught the game winning touchdown to help his team advance to the semifinals.

“It feels so good to make a play like that. You wait your whole life for something like that,” Guidry said.

Guidry said he has been critical of himself the whole season, wanting to get better.

“These little mistakes keep piling up and I was like alright get over it, flush it and the ball’s coming back to you so go make a play. They called that play and I told Grant just give me a chance, throw it,” Guidry said.

E.D. will host Leesville in the select semifinals on Friday.

DIVISION IV SELECT

11 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 30, NO. 3 COVENANT CHRISTIAN 14

Covenant Christian’s undefeated season came to an end Friday night. Ouachita Christian defense neutralized Covenant Christian Quarterback Owen Trosclair.

Trosclair, one of the top passers in the state, was held to 188 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. He threw two interceptions in the game on Friday.

Ouachita Christian led 17-0 at halftime.

Ouachita Christian’s quarterback Luke Vidrine had a massive night on Friday.

Vidrine finished the game with 125 passing yards and 65 rushing yards.

Ouachita Christian’s ground game was rolling on Friday night.

The Eagles running back, Makin Lenard finished the game with 164 yards on the ground to help give his team the victory.

Ouachita Christian’s 30 points was the most points Covenant Christian gave up this season.

Ouachita Christian will play Ascension Catholic in the select semifinals.