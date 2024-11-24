Houma-Thibodaux teams compete in second-round of LHSAA playoffs

Houma-Thibodaux area teams wrapped up the regional round of the state playoffs on Friday.

Here’s a recap of the games:

DIVISION II SELECT

3 E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 51, NO.19 LIVINGSTON COLLEGIATE 14

E.D. White had its way with Livingston Collegiate on Friday night. The Cardinals set the tone early in the game, scoring 23 points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals had success through the air and on the ground in a dominating win Friday. E.D. White’s quarterback Grant Barbera threw three touchdowns to help the Cardinals get the win. Cardinals running back Landon Babin had a good night on the ground. He rushed for two touchdowns to help his team advance in the playoffs.

E.D. White will host Vandebilt Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

NO.6 VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 49, NO. 22 ARCHBISHOP HANNAN 9

Vandebilt Catholic came out firing on all cylinders Friday Night. The Terriers lead 42-0 at halftime. Vandebilt running back Jaylon Coleman, a Liberty University commit, had an electrifying performance on the ground on Friday. Coleman rushed for a 79-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to make the score 14-0.

Vandebilt’s defense came up big in the game forcing multiple turnovers. The Cardinals defense flew around the whole night.

Vandebilt Catholic will head to Thibodaux to play E.D. White in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

DIVISION IV SELECT

3 COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 41, NO. 14 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13

Covenant Christian continues a perfect season advancing to 10-0 after a stellar performance Friday night. The Lions had their way with Central Catholic, dominating in every phase of the game. The Lions lead 33-13 at halftime.

Senior running back Carsen Hebert rushed for two touchdowns and had a touchdown pass. Quarterback Owen Trosclair connected on two deep touchdown passes to receiver Jaden Carter.

Covenant Christian will host No. 11 Ouachita Christian in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.