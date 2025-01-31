Late goal secures E.D. White’s 2-0 playoff victory

“That really solidified the win for us,” E.D. White boys soccer midfielder Carter Douglas said of his late goal.

E.D. White clinched a 2-0 opening round playoff victory on Thursday, January 30 with Douglas’ goal in the 76th minute.

The goal, that capped a very physical game, sent a wave of relief through the minds of the team that held only a one goal advantage despite numerous opportunities.

Douglas, however, never felt the pressure ahead of his late game heroics. “I kept missing the goal just barely, but I knew that if I kept shooting one would go in,” Douglas said.

An offensive possession decided the game, but E.D. White boys soccer Head Coach Nicholas Duet said defensive play was the reason the Cardinals were in a position to win the game. “Our defenders are really strong and aggressive. They don’t give the [opposition] much time to do anything with the ball,” Duet said. “Our goal in the second half was to keep the ball and to get it back quickly and the defense did a good job of that.”

Although Duet called the win “decisive,” the main takeaway from Thursday night’s game was improvement ahead of the next game. “We need to have a better performance than we did today. Even some of the guys were saying ‘We need to bring our A-game [next week],’” Duet said.

The Cardinals will take on rival Vandebilit at home in the second round of the Div. III LHSAA Boy’s Soccer playoff tournament early next week.