Local schools take home top prizes at Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships

Several Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish schools recently took home top prizes at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships.

The competition took place in Hammond, Louisiana on the weekend of March 21-23, 2025. The local schools placed as follows, competing against dozens of other teams from across the two states:

Scholastic – Regional A World Guard Championship

1st Place – Vandebilt Catholic High School

Junior Varsity – Regional A World Guard Championship

2nd Place – Central Lafourche High School

3rd Place – H.L. Bourgeois High School

Scholastic AA – Regional A World Guard Championships

1st Place – Thibodaux High School

Scholastic A – Regional A World Guard Championships

3rd Place – South Lafourche High School

Scholastic Open – Regional A World Guard Championships

1st Place – E.D. White High School

Standstill – Percussion/Winds Championship

1st Place – Central Lafourche Cadets

Percussion Scholastic A – Percussion/Winds Championship

1st Place – E.D White Catholic High School

Percussion Scholastic Open – Percussion/Winds Championship

1st Place – Terrebonne Parish

2nd Place – Lafourche Parish

Cadet – Elementary/Cadet/Novice Guard Championships

1st Place – Houma Christian Cadets

3rd Place – Houma Junior High School

Congratulations to all the local teams for their exceptional performances! To learn more about LMCGPC, please visit their official website.