Local schools take home top prizes at Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

Several Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish schools recently took home top prizes at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships.


 

The competition took place in Hammond, Louisiana on the weekend of March 21-23, 2025. The local schools placed as follows, competing against dozens of other teams from across the two states:

 

Scholastic – Regional A World Guard Championship

  • 1st Place – Vandebilt Catholic High School

Junior Varsity – Regional A World Guard Championship

  • 2nd Place – Central Lafourche High School
  • 3rd Place – H.L. Bourgeois High School

Scholastic AA – Regional A World Guard Championships 

  • 1st Place – Thibodaux High School

Scholastic A – Regional A World Guard Championships 

  • 3rd Place – South Lafourche High School

Scholastic Open – Regional A World Guard Championships


  • 1st Place – E.D. White High School

Standstill – Percussion/Winds Championship 

  • 1st Place – Central Lafourche Cadets

Percussion Scholastic A – Percussion/Winds Championship 

  • 1st Place – E.D White Catholic High School

Percussion Scholastic Open – Percussion/Winds Championship 


  • 1st Place – Terrebonne Parish
  • 2nd Place – Lafourche Parish

Cadet – Elementary/Cadet/Novice Guard Championships 

  • 1st Place – Houma Christian Cadets
  • 3rd Place – Houma Junior High School

 

Congratulations to all the local teams for their exceptional performances! To learn more about LMCGPC, please visit their official website.


Isabelle Pinto
