Local schools take home top prizes at Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships

Several Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish schools recently took home top prizes at the Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships.
The competition took place in Hammond, Louisiana on the weekend of March 21-23, 2025. The local schools placed as follows, competing against dozens of other teams from across the two states:
Scholastic – Regional A World Guard Championship
- 1st Place – Vandebilt Catholic High School
Junior Varsity – Regional A World Guard Championship
- 2nd Place – Central Lafourche High School
- 3rd Place – H.L. Bourgeois High School
Scholastic AA – Regional A World Guard Championships
- 1st Place – Thibodaux High School
Scholastic A – Regional A World Guard Championships
- 3rd Place – South Lafourche High School
Scholastic Open – Regional A World Guard Championships
- 1st Place – E.D. White High School
Standstill – Percussion/Winds Championship
- 1st Place – Central Lafourche Cadets
Percussion Scholastic A – Percussion/Winds Championship
- 1st Place – E.D White Catholic High School
Percussion Scholastic Open – Percussion/Winds Championship
- 1st Place – Terrebonne Parish
- 2nd Place – Lafourche Parish
Cadet – Elementary/Cadet/Novice Guard Championships
- 1st Place – Houma Christian Cadets
- 3rd Place – Houma Junior High School
Congratulations to all the local teams for their exceptional performances! To learn more about LMCGPC, please visit their official website.