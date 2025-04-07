Local students place at Powerlifting State Championship

LPSD recognizes outstanding students for academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellence
April 7, 2025
LPSD recognizes outstanding students for academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellence
April 7, 2025

Photo provided by the City of Kenner Government on Facebook.

During the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship last week, several local students placed in the top five in their respective categories.

 

The State Championships took place March 26-29, 2025, at Pontchartrain Center and featured athletes from across Louisiana. The following local powerlifters placed in the top five of their categories:

 

Division I Men’s 

  • 198 LBS – 3rd Place – Wilbert Ledet, H.L. Bourgeois High School
  • 275 LBS – 5th Place – Gage Cunningham, Terrebonne High School
  • SHW – 3rd Place – Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche High School
  • SHW – 5th Place – Christopher Stewart, Terrebonne High School

Division I Women’s

  • 220 LBS – 4th Place – Emma Theriot, Central Lafourche High School

Division II Men’s

  • 148 LBS – 2nd Place – James Matassa, E.D. White High School
  • 165 LBS – 5th Place – Cole St. Pierre, Vandebilt High School
  • 220 LBS – 4th Place – Cruzito Paredes, Ellender Memorial High School
  • 220 LBS – 5th Place – Ben Blanchard, E.D White High School

Division II Women’s 

  • 105 LBS – 5th Place – Cambry Chauvin, South Terrebonne High School
  • 123 LBS – 5th Place – Elise Leboeuf, Vandebilt Catholic High School

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 29, 2025

VCHS senior Lola Downer signs letter of intent for Millsaps College

Read more