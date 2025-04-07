Local students place at Powerlifting State Championship

LPSD recognizes outstanding students for academic, athletic, and extracurricular excellenceApril 7, 2025
During the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship last week, several local students placed in the top five in their respective categories.
The State Championships took place March 26-29, 2025, at Pontchartrain Center and featured athletes from across Louisiana. The following local powerlifters placed in the top five of their categories:
Division I Men’s
- 198 LBS – 3rd Place – Wilbert Ledet, H.L. Bourgeois High School
- 275 LBS – 5th Place – Gage Cunningham, Terrebonne High School
- SHW – 3rd Place – Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche High School
- SHW – 5th Place – Christopher Stewart, Terrebonne High School
Division I Women’s
- 220 LBS – 4th Place – Emma Theriot, Central Lafourche High School
Division II Men’s
- 148 LBS – 2nd Place – James Matassa, E.D. White High School
- 165 LBS – 5th Place – Cole St. Pierre, Vandebilt High School
- 220 LBS – 4th Place – Cruzito Paredes, Ellender Memorial High School
- 220 LBS – 5th Place – Ben Blanchard, E.D White High School
Division II Women’s
- 105 LBS – 5th Place – Cambry Chauvin, South Terrebonne High School
- 123 LBS – 5th Place – Elise Leboeuf, Vandebilt Catholic High School