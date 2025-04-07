Local students place at Powerlifting State Championship

During the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship last week, several local students placed in the top five in their respective categories.

The State Championships took place March 26-29, 2025, at Pontchartrain Center and featured athletes from across Louisiana. The following local powerlifters placed in the top five of their categories:

Division I Men’s

198 LBS – 3rd Place – Wilbert Ledet, H.L. Bourgeois High School

275 LBS – 5th Place – Gage Cunningham, Terrebonne High School

SHW – 3rd Place – Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche High School

SHW – 5th Place – Christopher Stewart, Terrebonne High School

Division I Women’s

220 LBS – 4th Place – Emma Theriot, Central Lafourche High School

Division II Men’s

148 LBS – 2nd Place – James Matassa, E.D. White High School

165 LBS – 5th Place – Cole St. Pierre, Vandebilt High School

220 LBS – 4th Place – Cruzito Paredes, Ellender Memorial High School

220 LBS – 5th Place – Ben Blanchard, E.D White High School

Division II Women’s