Mallory Dupre scores historic 100th goal for Covenant Christian Academy

Covenant Christian Academy forward Mallory Dupre made history tonight, November, 19, 2024, becoming the first girl’s soccer player in team history to score 100 goals in the Lion’s 10-0 victory over Morgan City High School.

Dupre says it is a big deal playing from a small school.

“It’s definitely a big deal making history at our school,” Dupre said. “We don’t have much to grow from, so setting a goal for someone else is great.”

Dupre entered the match needing one goal to reach her 100th score and did so early on, scoring in the third minute.

An achievement made more special for Dupre and her family after she suffered an injury late last season, only one goal away from accomplishing the feat.

“I’m extremely proud,” Mallory’s mom, Jamie Dupre, said. “She should’ve got it last year but she got hurt against St. Charles. She was upset because she wanted you to get it in four years but it doesn’t take anything out of it.”

Dupre hopes to continue playing with the same mentality, striving to make herself and her team better as the season and her career progress.

“Going forward I’m gonna keep it the same. I’m going to push as much as I can, score as much as I can, but definitely push my team to be better,” Dupre said.