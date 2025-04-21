More Than a Scholarship: How Corbin Falgout became a beacon for bayou wrestling

Corbin Falgout, a Vandebilt Catholic senior student, received a wrestling scholarship for Huntingdon College with the support of his wrestling community.

Brent Ragas, Vandebilt’s wrestling coach, said he advocated alongside Sheridan Moran and Coty Knoblock, the E.D. White and Terrebonne wrestling coaches, for Falgout to have a spot at Huntingdon. All three coaches made strides to reach out to Huntingdon’s recruiter, Matt Oliver, on behalf of Falgout.

“I’m sure to see a kid who is being promoted by coaches from a different school is impressive,” Ragas said. “They did not just hear from Corbin’s coach, but two other coaches in the area said ‘Hey this kid is special, you need to consider him.’”

Ultimately, Falgout’s abilities and determination allowed him to earn his place at Huntingdon.

Falgout began making a name for himself in wrestling two years ago when Vandebilt Catholic High School started up its wrestling program. According to Falgout, he participated in various athletic activities that prepared him for his development as a wrestler. Falgout listed these activities ranging from football and swimming to jiu-jitsu.

He began learning jiu-jitsu in 2020, an activity that his parents said grew his athletic confidence. Falgout has since worked up to a purple belt in the sport, demonstrating his understanding of the sport and his ability to execute its intricate techniques.

Initially, Terrebonne High School opened its doors for Falgout to give wrestling a try. He said his interest was piqued after participating in a couple of their events. The rest is history.

“I love the grind of it. I love grinding and I love working hard while wrestling,” Falgout said.

Falgout quickly became the catalyst that started Vandebilt’s wrestling program, Ragas said. The one challenge Vandebilt faced when starting its wrestling program was finding a wrestling coach.

Breagan Wood, who was initially Falgout’s jiu-jitsu instructor, took up the role of Vandebilt’s first wrestling coach. Ragas followed suit soon after, according to Falgout. Kevin Wallen recently joined the team of coaches and all three dedicate their time to the growth of Vandebilt’s wrestling team.

Falgout said these coaches have played an essential role in his growth as a wrestler.

Jane and Jon Ray Falgout, Corbin Falgout’s parents, said that pretty much every coach in the area has invested in Corbin Falgout.

“All the coaches in the Bayou Area wrestling community are very supportive of anybody who wants to do wrestling,” Jane Falgout said. “They want wrestling to succeed here. It is such a good character-building sport.”

Jon Ray Falgout said it is easy for them to feel pride for their son as he seems to be entirely self-motivated. He said that he and his wife never feel the need to push Corbin Falgout to show up–he simply does.

“We are constantly proud. It’s not just one accomplishment,” Jon Ray Falgout said. “Every day we are proud.”

Regarding the Huntingdon scholarship, Jon Ray Falgout said that his son toured several colleges but remained set on attending Huntingdon. Jon Ray Falgout emphasized that Corbin Falgout’s academics are most important to them, but he will be participating in Huntingdon’s wrestling program.

“If anybody can do it, he can do it. He does time management really well,” Jane Falgout added. “I don’t see him not accomplishing whatever he wants to do.”

Corbin Falgout believes the Huntingdon scholarship will open up new doors for his future.

“I think it will impact my life,” Falgout said. “It will give me opportunities that I would not have otherwise.”

Falgout reiterated that he does intend to attend college for his pre-medical degree while simultaneously participating in its wrestling program. He believes as long as he sticks to his intentions, it will come easily.

“If you show up, your results will come,” Falgout said.

He demonstrates what he means by “showing up” by practicing his sport two or three times a day, seven days a week. Falgout has a workout session in the evening to build up his strength on top of his consistent practice.

Ragas said Falgout was enthusiastic about the sport from the beginning. Falgout started out as a team leader in Vandebilt’s wrestling program, and he was promoted to the team’s captain last season.

“He is always leading things off in practice, motivating all the other kids, and helps to coach the kids who are just starting out,” Ragas said. “He is a valuable asset to have when starting the program.”

Ragas said there are many times Falgout finished out wrestling practice, jumped in a truck with his brothers and went to practice jiu-jitsu immediately after. Falgout and his two brothers are motivated and more than willing to put in the work necessary to hone their skills, according to Ragas.

“Corbin is always putting in 100% and motivating others to do the same,” Ragas said. “I have no doubt that whatever he puts his mind to he is going to be successful at.”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.