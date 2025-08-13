Nicholls softball player nominated for NCAA’s Woman of the Year honor

The Southland Conference announced Tuesday that Nicholls State University softball’s Molly VandenBout has been nominated for the 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

VandenBout shined on the diamond for the Colonels in 2025, starting all 55 games and playing at first base, pitcher and designated player. She had a .301 batting average and ranked in the top 10 of the SLC in doubles and RBIs. VandenBout was named All-Southland Second Team, SLC All-Tournament and All-Louisiana honorable mention.

In just three seasons, VandenBout leaves Nicholls ranking second all-time in fielding percentage (.996) and 11th in doubles (29). She graduated with a 3.191 GPA in business administration and will attend LSU Law in fall 2025.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions.

To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2025.